Work From Home Latest Update: With the resumption of economic activities, almost all offices across India have reopened offices for their employees after two years of remote working. Some firms have also made broader pans for office re-openings and bringing their employees back to the office. However, a report by industry lobby NASSCOM and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) stated that only 5% of tech staff are willing to return full time to workplaces.

Titled as 'Shaping the Future of Work in India's Tech Industry', the report includes a survey of the stakeholders of 75 public firms.

The survey said more than 80% of the IT firms and GCCs are most likely to adopt a hybrid work model as compared to the rest of the industry segments.

If given a choice, over 70% of employees in digital fields would prefer a combination of remote and on-site work models, and 25% would opt for completely remote work. Moreover, 70% of tech services buyers said they are comfortable with hybrid models.

At this time of reopening, hybrid work seems to be a flexible approach that allows employees to split their time between working in the office and working from home.

The survey further stated that employees miss the informal and social interactions, in-person formal meetings and better work set-up.

In the survey report, the NASSCOM said the newer working models may include a higher adoption of pay on-demand models involving gig workers and freelancers.

At this time, several firms are also planning to change their geographical footprints and shift the focus to Tier-2 or Tier-3 towns with the objective to attract and retain highly skilled talent spread across geographies.