New Delhi: At a time when several companies have asked their employees to return to office, some firms like Microsoft, Accenture, Deloitte and others have left the final decision to the individual teams to take a call if they want to continue working from home or return to the office. The companies have taken this decision in order to provide their employees much-needed flexibility.Also Read - Want to Work From Home or Office? IT Firms Including Microsoft, Deloitte Allowing Individual Teams to Take Decision

Microsoft

Speaking to Economic Times, Ira Gupta, HR head at Microsoft, said,”We believe that agreements are most effective when made collaboratively with inputs from everyone on the team. Team agreements are dynamic as they are based on the unique context of the individuals, the team as a collective and the business. Gupta asserted that mangers reexamine these agreements to check if any changes are to be made. Also Read - Work From Home Ends: Here’s How TCS, Infosys Plan to Implement Hybrid Model of Working For Employees

Accenture

Similarly, Accenture allows its employees to choose their own work location from any of the cities where the company is present Also Read - No More Work From Home: Elon Musk Says Tesla To Lay Off 10% Staff, Pause Recruitment

“We believe there is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to the future of work and our approach to how, when and where we work will vary by business, team and the type of work our people do,” Times Now quoted Lakshmi C, managing director and lead, HR, Accenture India as saying.

Deloitte

Echoing similar remarks, professional services company Deloitte noted that it believe in flexibility and hybrid working. It has also asked its team leaders and reporting managers to take a call on resuming office physically.

7 Out of 10 Women Employees Want Remote Working Option

Post COVID, a global research conducted from Deloitte showed that, 7 out of 10 female workers willing to leave their current jobs in case their employer takes away the option of hybrid working.