Work From Home Latest Update: With the steep rise in Omicron cases, various states and UTs have imposed fresh restrictions including mini lockdown and night curfew. Several cities had curtailed the Christmas and New Year celebrations amid Omicron fear. At this crucial time, many experts have predicted that the COVID third wave will hit the country soon. Over the Past week, states like Maharashtra, West Bengal and Delhi have imposed strict curbs on the movement of people.

In the meantime, the Central government has also taken cognisance of the rising number of infections and asked citizens to be alert, maintain social distancing norms, wear masks and get vaccinated at the earliest

In view of the omicron matter, the personnel ministry has issued a fresh order for the employees and said that 50 per cent of officers below the level of Under Secretary will work from home. However, the Ministry has exempted pregnant women and people with disabilities from coming to office, and encouraged staggered office timings for employees.

“In view of the initial signs of surge in cases of COVID-19, the matter regulating attendance of Central Government employees has been reviewed and it has been decided as under, with immediate effect till 31st January, 2022,” the ministry said in its order.

Full list of guidelines: