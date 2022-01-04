Work From Home Latest Update: With the steep rise in Omicron cases, various states and UTs have imposed fresh restrictions including mini lockdown and night curfew. Several cities had curtailed the Christmas and New Year celebrations amid Omicron fear. At this crucial time, many experts have predicted that the COVID third wave will hit the country soon. Over the Past week, states like Maharashtra, West Bengal and Delhi have imposed strict curbs on the movement of people.Also Read - After Corona, Florona Emerges - Here's What it is And How to Take Care of Yourself
In the meantime, the Central government has also taken cognisance of the rising number of infections and asked citizens to be alert, maintain social distancing norms, wear masks and get vaccinated at the earliest Also Read - Omicron: Is Delhi Govt Planning To Impose Complete Lockdown in National Capital? Here's What Top Minister Says
In view of the omicron matter, the personnel ministry has issued a fresh order for the employees and said that 50 per cent of officers below the level of Under Secretary will work from home. However, the Ministry has exempted pregnant women and people with disabilities from coming to office, and encouraged staggered office timings for employees. Also Read - COVID Vaccination For Kids: 5 Ways to Prepare Your Child For The Vaccination
“In view of the initial signs of surge in cases of COVID-19, the matter regulating attendance of Central Government employees has been reviewed and it has been decided as under, with immediate effect till 31st January, 2022,” the ministry said in its order.
Full list of guidelines:
- In the order, the personnel ministry said the physical attendance of government employees below the level of Under Secretary will be restricted to 50 per cent of the actual strength.
- The order also stated that the remaining 50 per cent will work from home. A roster in this regard will be prepared accordingly by all the departments concerned
- As per the order from the personnel ministry, the officers of the level of Under Secretary & above are to attend office on regular basis.
- However, the government said that the employees with disabilities and pregnant women are exempted from attending the office but they need to work from home.
- The order further added that the officers I staff will follow staggered timings, to avoid over-crowding in offices.
- The employees residing in the containment zone will not come to offices till the containment zone is denotifed.
- The officers who are not attending office, the working from home will be available on telephone and other electronic means of communication at all times.
- It must be noted that not only the government offices, but the IT companies such as TCS, Infosys and HCL Technologies are also planning to continue the work from home routine for their respective employees. These IT firms had earlier expressed desire to call employees back to their offices as the second wave was in the process of subsiding.
- As per a report by Economic Times, senior executives of these IT giants said that they are now being cautious about their back to office plans amid virus threat in the country.
- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has said that less than 10 per cent of the company’s employees are working from their offices currently and added that the plans for a full-fledged return to office will be a calibrated move.
- Likewise, Infosys said that it has taken a cautious approach keeping in mind the changing health situation.