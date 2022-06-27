Sri Lanka News | New Delhi: Sri Lanka is going through a severe fuel shortage evident from long queues outside the petrol pumps in the country. According to a report by Reuters, the Sri Lankan government has urged people to work from home and keep the schools shut in Colombo to save fuel. The country is going through its worst economic crisis in over 70 years.Also Read - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva Sees ‘Narrowing Path’ To Avoiding US Recession

Not only fuel, but Sri Lanka is also struggling to pay even for food and medicines. The country is also going through severe paper and newsprint shortages due to which several newspapers have also shut their operations. The country has over 22 million people to take care of.

On Sunday, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said that the stockpiles stood at 9,000 tonnes of diesel and 6,000 tonnes of petrol. But no shipments are due to reach the island country anytime soon. Several shipments have been delayed as well.

Priority To Medical Services, Public Transport

The report further stated that the government has decided to give priority to public transport, power generation and medical services in fuel distribution. Some fuel will be rationed at ports and airports.

To help the country, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) may soon give a $3-billion bailout package. A team of experts will visit Sri Lanka to decide on the issue. The visit will end on Thursday.