New Delhi: Amid the unprecedented COVID-19 surge, India Inc. has reportedly decided to continue working remotely. Several companies including e-commerce portals Flipkart and Amazon have asked their employees to switch to work from home mode again said reports.

Earlier most of the IT firms including TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, and others had reportedly asked their employees to return to their 'deputed location' as they had decided to open offices for 50-70 per cent workforce from January 2022. But now, owing to the current situation, the companies have put their plans on hold, said a report published in CNN-News 18.

Last month, TCS in an official communique to its employees said that 90 per cent of its associates are working from home, and any plans to return to the office will be a 'calibrated move'. Similarly, Cognizant asserted that it will continue working from home, keeping in mind the health and safety of its employees.

HCL, on the other hand, said that it will assess the situation before calling employees into the office. Meanwhile, HR head at Infosys Richard Lobo asserted that they will operate in hybrid mode for most of the coming year. “We expect to operate in hybrid mode for most of the coming year. If the situation stays stable, infection rates are low and vaccination is higher, Infosys will probably have a larger percentage of its workforce returning”, The Economic Times added Lobo as saying.

Many Companies Likely to Follow Hybrid Model

Industry observers say many companies are likely to follow the Hybrid model, a mix of both Work From Home (WFH) and Work From Office (WFO) during 2022. The employees may be asked to work three days from the office and two days from home and each company may come up with its own model based on its working days and requirements.

Before the recent surge in cases and emergence of Omicron, five per cent of employees of large companies were working from the office. In the mid-size and small companies, around 30 and 70 per cent employees respectively were working from the office.

After the end of the second wave, the IT department of Telangana in July had requested the management of the companies to reopen offices as the livelihood of lakhs of people like cab drivers and food vendors are dependent on the sector.

The health department also urged the management of IT companies in September to resume work from the office. However, this did not yield the desired result as the majority of the big employers raised concerns that the reopening of offices might lead to a third wave.

Delhi Orders Work From Home For Private Offices

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi government directed the closure of all private offices, except those in exempted categories in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The private offices, which were till now operating with 50 per cent work force, have been asked to follow the practice of work from home.

An order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority also directed for the closing of restaurants and bars in the city. However, restaurants have been allowed to service home delivery and take away orders. The fresh restrictions will continue till further orders.