New Delhi: IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) may call 70 to 80 per cent of its workforce at the office by the end of 2021 or the early next year depending on the Covid situation. TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has said the company was expecting to call staff at the office by the end of the calendar year or early next year but he pointed out that any decision in this regard will be taken based on how the much-talked about third wave turns out, as per a report in Economic Times.