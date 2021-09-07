New Delhi: IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) may call 70 to 80 per cent of its workforce at the office by the end of 2021 or the early next year depending on the Covid situation. TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has said the company was expecting to call staff at the office by the end of the calendar year or early next year but he pointed out that any decision in this regard will be taken based on how the much-talked about third wave turns out, as per a report in Economic Times.Also Read - Bhoot Police New Release Date: Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor Starrer To Now Release On This Date

Notably, TCS, which is India’s top IT services company, has more than 5,00,000 employees. It contributes around 15 per cent to USD 150-billion software export market of India.

IT industry adopted and mastered the work from home module rapidly after Coronavirus had hit India and Covid-induced lockdown was implemented.

However, if TCS indeed asks most of its employees to come back to office, then it may turn out to be a precedent.

Recently, after Techies and IT Professionals had expressed their concern and questioned the government’s decision of advising IT companies located on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to extend ‘Work from Home’ option till next December due to Namma Metro work on the stretch, the government has said the earlier communication was just an advisory, as per IANS report.

E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, BT & Science and Technology had issued an advisory to the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) on August 21. It was requested to the IT companies operating in the surrounding areas of Outer Ring Road (ORR) to extend the Work From Home (WFH) period till December next year.

The IT professionals have questioned that they wanted to return to work as it was almost one-and-a-half-years since they attended work. The Covid rate is going down in Karnataka, even high schools are open, IANS reported.