New Delhi: Owing to the rise in Omicron cases, major IT firms —Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys may backtrack on their previously announced 'return to office' plan. Though nothing has been confirmed as yet, a report published in a leading business portal said that the top software experts are now apprehensive of calling employees back to the office. This comes as India's Omicron tally crossed 200-mark with Delhi recording the highest number of cases at 57 cases.

Earlier last month, with dipping Covid-19 cases, TCS had reportedly asked its employees to return to their 'deputed location'. Now, according to a report by the Economic Times, TCS has said that less than 10% of its associates are working from its offices currently. Any plans for a full-fledged return to office would be a calibrated/phased move that will take into account the health and safety of the employees.

Echoing Similar Remarks, Infosys, as per the ET report, said it has 'taken a cautious approach' keeping in mind the "changing health situation". HCL Technologies, on the other hand, said it "will continue to monitor the emergence and impact of Covid-19 variants which could limit the movement of employees".

For the unversed, TCS had earlier stated that it will encourage its staff to join offices by the end of 2021. At present, about 5 per cent of the IT major’s associates are working from offices.

“Towards the end of CY’21, we will encourage our associates to return to offices, at least initially, before we switch to the ’25/25′ model. This will be done in a phased and flexible manner and will depend on respective team leaders and the requirements of each team or project. We are committed to the 25/25 model but before transition to the model, we need to start by getting people back to office and gradually evolve to 25/25,” the TCS had said in a statement.

Earlier tech giants Apple had indefinitely delayed the return-to-office date, announcing that each employee will be given USD 1,000 for “work-from-home” needs. As per the reports, Apple CEO Tim Cook had sent an email to staff, saying the return-to-work date is “yet to be determined”. Cook also announced that Apple would be giving all employees $1,000 that can be used for “work-from-home needs”.