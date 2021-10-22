Work From Home Latest Update: As the coronavirus cases have come down drastically in almost all states and across the country, a number of IT firms are now calling their employees back to office. For these companies, the work from home is coming to an end soon. Moreover, as India is doing record vaccination drive and a large chunk of population has been inoculated, the corporations are asking their employees to come back to office and to either embrace the hybrid style of working or work for next 2-3 days from office. The corporations that are asking employees to start working from office include TCS, Wipro, Apple etc just to name a few.Also Read - Apple Offers Cheaper Music Voice Plan Subscription For its Subscribers; Starting Just at Rs 49

Wipro: Issuing a statement, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji recently said its leaders will start returning to office after 18 months of work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “After 18 long months, our leaders @Wipro are coming back to the office starting tomorrow (twice a week). All fully vaccinated, all ready to go – safely and socially distanced,” Premji said in a tweet. In the tweet, he shared a video about the COVID-19-related safety protocols, including temperature checks and QR code scans, that have been put in place at the Wipro office. Also Read - Work From Home Latest News: How Indian IT Majors Plan to Call Employees Back to Office

Tata Consultancy Services: On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services, which is being considered as India’s software giant, is also planning to call back over 80 per cent of employees to start working from office. In a statement, the company said it has almost 90 per cent of its employees getting vaccinated. CEO of TCS has earlier dropped enough hints about the company’s plan to get its maximum workforce back to office. “Depending on the Covid-19 third wave, sometime towards the end of 2021 or early next year, we will get 70-80 per cent of our workforce back in the offices,” Rajesh said. Also Read - Apple Event 2021: New MacBook Pro Launched, AirPods 3 Introduced With Spatial Audio

Nasscom: Apart from IT companies, non-governmental trade associations are also planning to call back their employees to office. Nasscom has recently announced that it has put in some strict covid protocols and will allow only less than 30 per cent occupancy in the office. Some of the strict measures it has implemented which includes contactless solutions, enhanced ventilation, maintaining social distancing norms in the office as it plans to call back its employees.

Apple: Tech-giant Apple is also steadily gearing up to open its offices for employees and is planning to call back its employees in hybrid style. In a statement recently, the company said that its employees need to work for three days from the office. Earlier, Apple CEO Tim Cook has already proposed the model back in June 2021.

Infosys: This software company is also planning to call back its employees to office. As per report, the firm is planning to reopen its offices and getting the employees back to work from the office only. However, the company is ensuring the safety of the 2.6 lakh employees it is planning to call to the office while keeping the threat of the third wave of the pandemic in mind. In a statement, the company said, “We have been getting requests from certain accounts to allow their team members to work from Infosys campuses. In addition, some of our employees have also been asking to come back and start working from the office, as a personal preference.”

HCL Tech: Another IT services company HCL Tech is also thinking to follow the same path as of its rivals. In a statement, HCL Technologies Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Apparao V V said that currently, about 3 per cent of the employees in India are coming to the workplace, while others continue to work from home.