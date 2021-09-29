New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases are steadily going down, many companies are planning to open offices for their employees. For them, the work from home culture is going to end soon. Major firms such as Procter & Gamble, Wipro, HDFC, Axis Bank, Yes Bank and Deloitte are among the top corporates getting ready to re-open their offices within the next couple of months, the Economic Times stated in a report.Also Read - Maharashtra School Reopening News: BMC Makes Big Announcement, Allows Classes 8-12 to Resume in Mumbai From Oct 4

As many firms have completed their vaccine drive, they are now actively planning on returning to the formal workplace – albeit with a staggered roster. While some of the firms have already started operations at pre-Covid levels, others are seeking to get more employees to the office.

Speaking to Economic Times, Renu Sud Karnad, managing director of HDFC said that as on date, all its offices are working at 100% manpower in line with the directives issued by the respective state governments.

However, she added that the bank has allowed expectant mothers, female employees with children below 1 year of age, employees above 65 years of age, employees with co-morbidities and employees coming from any containment zones as defined by the authorities to continue to work from home.

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank expects that 90% of the employees, who are fully vaccinated, will be back to office by November/December.

Speaking to the financial daily, Sukhjit Pasricha, president & group chief human resource officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank said that in branches and other customer facing roles, the bank is close to reaching 100% levels.

Moreover, some of the companies are experimenting with the return-to-workplace policies as the danger of a third wave still looming large and many employees are yet to get the second dose of the vaccine.

SV Nathan, partner and chief talent officer, Deloitte India said that the popular pulse certainly favours hybrid working so that people can benefit from both, the flexibility and comfort of working from home and the human connect of coming to the office — this is something that is being deeply examined to allow for flexibility, client deliverables and social connect as that engenders collaboration and innovation.

Apart from this, a number of companies have asked their top management and regional managers to start attending office regularly to encourage other employees to return to the office.