Bengaluru: For those who are looking for employment opportunities, here’s a piece of good news for them. The recruitment drive in India has accelerated as the industries have opened with the steady decline in coronavirus cases. As per a report by news agency IANS, India Inc will hire 5 per cent more people in the April-June period compared to the first quarter (Q1) this year.Also Read - Does WFH Really Impact Employee's Overall Productivity? Study Reveals Surprising Facts

The report further added that with the successful rollout of vaccines and decline in Covid cases, most employers (77 per cent) now are planning to have their people working from the office. Also Read - 'More Flexibility Best For My Team', Upset Over Company's Return to Office Policy, Apple Employee Resigns

The hiring percentage is also likely to see a 3 per cent jump to reach 23 per cent during the April-June period compared to the January-March quarter, according to the quarterly hiring tracker by one of the leading job portals Indeed. Also Read - 100% Work From Home Off The Table Forever? Infosys, TCS, And Other IT Majors Expect 20-50% Staff in Office Soon | Deets Inside

This year, the first-time job seekers have gained widespread acceptance from employers, with nearly eight out of 10 securing their jobs during the March quarter.

Most of the hiring of first-time job seekers was from employers in the information technology (85 per cent), telecommunication (79 per cent) and e-commerce (75 per cent) sectors.

“With the decrease in the number of Covid cases and the reopening of the economy in the past quarter, we have started seeing some stabilisation in the job market,” Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India, told IANS.

As per the report, 48 per cent of employees and jobseekers wanted working from the office while 31 per cent favoured remote or hybrid work as it offered more autonomy and flexibility.

“We foresee that this hiring momentum will continue to increase in the coming quarter as more employees return to office,” he added.

The job roles such as data science, analytics and other technology roles continue to be in demand this year.