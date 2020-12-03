New Delhi: Hours after the RBI barred the HDFC Bank from launching new digital banking initiatives and issuing new credit card following service outages, the HDFC issued a statement and said it is working with experts to fortify areas for improvement. The bank in the statement said that customers can continue their transaction with the bank as usual without any concern. Also Read - RBI Asks HDFC to Stop Selling New Credit Cards & Halt Digital Activities After Outages

"It is our commitment to you that we will leave no stone unturned in our quest to ensure a smooth experience for you all across our digital channels. We shall keep striving to further reinforce the trust you have reposed on us," the bank said in a statement.

It also said that Some of the bank's strategic digital initiatives to improve the front-end digital experience, improve digital orientation, straight through processing, next generation of mobile and internet banking, APIs-based banking on edge would now be readied and launched post approval and clearance from regulator.

“We will work with experts to fortify areas for improvement. Internally, we are looking at this as an opportunity to further improve ourselves and merge stronger,”it added.

Earlier in the day, the RBI asked the bank to stop digital banking initiatives after taking a serious view of service outages at the country’s largest private sector lender over the last two years.

HDFC Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shashidhar Jagdishan, who is facing his biggest challenge after taking over the responsibility in October, said in the statement, that after the first two outages, the bank took help from external expertise to strengthen its IT infrastructure and systems.

On Thursday, HDFC Bank said the latest incident on November 21 was a result of a power failure in its primary data center.

The central bank has also asked HDFC Bank to ensure that its board “examines the lapses and fixes accountability”.

Notably, the HDFC bank is the largest issuer of credit cards and had 1.49 crore customers as of September this year while on the debit cards front, it had 3.38 crore customers.