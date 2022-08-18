New Delhi: A fat cheque is no longer the top requirement of employees seeking new jobs opportunities. As per a report, job seekers are now looking beyond take-home amount and monetary payouts are are focusing on other factors including quality and impact of work. In fact, the report by job platform Naukri.com showed that impact of work, work culture, and job location are the top three factors that employees value the most with their job preferences.Also Read - JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims Result 2022 Declared at jkpsc.nic.in| Here's Direct Link

What Attacks Job Seekers The Most

As per the survey, 66 respondents votes the asserting the impact of their work as their top preference while looking for a new job opportunity, while 64 per cent said good work culture was something that motivates them to make a switch. Also Read - 17,256 Vacancies On Posts For Direct Recruitment By Delhi Govt Departments

For 62 percent job seekers, job location was the determining factor to take up new career opportunity. Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply For 98,083 Posts Across 23 Circles. Read Here

While female employees preferred quality and impact of work (66 per cent) the most, followed by job location (62 per cent), males voted for work culture (65 per cent) as more important than the job location.

For 28 per cent of respondents impactful work meant recognition at work. For women, getting equal opportunities at work (31 per cent) was followed by recognition at work (24 per cent) whereas for men, importance of their role in the business (19 per cent) was the second most relevant factor.

The pandemic has also played a major role as employees reimagine their office and work life giving more importance to factors such as work-life balance (64 per cent) and feeling valued at work (38 per cent).

Further, job location was an important consideration for job seekers because of less travel time (36 per cent), followed by 32 per cent of respondents who prefer finding a job in their hometown.

Naukri.com To Work Towards Matching Jobseekers With Jobs

“Employees today value progressive factors like quality and impact of work, flexibility and work culture as they have moved beyond monetary motivations that previously dictated their switching behaviour,” said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com, in a statement.

Goyel said that based on these findings, Naukri.com is consistently working towards matching jobseekers, across cohorts and need gaps, with jobs that fit them.

“With product features like search filters, advanced search tools, remote job filter and reviews and ratings, the endeavour is to help them make better and more informed choices when it comes to finding the right role at the right company,” he added.