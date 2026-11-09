World Bank confirms historic poverty decline in India driven by growth, job expansion

World Bank data reveals India lifted 496 million people out of extreme poverty, cutting the rate to 2.6% in 2023 from 27.1% in 2011.

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New Delhi: India’s sharp reduction in extreme poverty over the past decade provides essential lessons for developing economies worldwide, according to a report published by Bangladesh-based The Business Standard. Citing World Bank figures, the report highlighted that the proportion of Indians living in extreme poverty dropped dramatically from 27.1 per cent in 2011 to 2.6 per cent in 2023. Powered by sustained economic expansion, rising consumption, job growth and targeted social safety nets, India lifted nearly 496 million people out of extreme poverty, a figure exceeding the combined populations of the United States and Russia. Furthermore, under the lower middle-income poverty line of $4.2 per day, India’s poverty rate plunged from 57.7 per cent to 16.1 per cent over the same period.

What World Bank said on lower middle-income poverty line?

The recent World Bank Brief also indicated that using the lower middle-income poverty line of $4.2 per day, could indicate that the poverty rate declined to 16.1 per cent from 57.7 per cent over the same period.

The World Bank however, has cautioned that some recent gains could reflect improvements in measurement alongside genuine welfare improvements.

“But those improvements have not been uniform across regions — in fact, 57 per cent of India’s poor population is concentrated in a contiguous belt stretching from Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal,” the report said.

Sustained high economic growth- key driver of poverty reduction

Sustained high economic growth was a key driver of poverty reduction along with three other major factors. India maintained resilient growth between 2010 and 2025, with economic expansion averaging over 7 per cent annually during 2022-2025 after recovering from the pandemic-induced contraction.

Household spending nearly doubled to $2.24 trillion in 2025 from $1.24 trillion in 2015, supported by rising discretionary spending, premiumisation trends which also improved economic condition of the country, creating business opportunities.

“Rising employment, particularly among women, played a significant role behind the impressive poverty reduction record of India during the last decade. Between 2014 and 2024, over 17 crore jobs were created in India, amounting on average 1.7 crore jobs per year.

Unemployment in the country dropped from 7.6 per cent in 2015 to 4.2 per cent in 2025,” the report noted. The social assistance programmes of India with increased digitisation, for scaling up of the programmes, women-centric welfare, agricultural and rural support and broadening social assistance also played a major role in poverty reduction.

(With inputs from agencies)