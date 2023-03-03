Home

World Bank Pledges $1 Billion Loan To Support India’s Ayushman Bharat Health Infra Mission

The agreement for the loan has been signed between Auguste Tano Kouamé, country director, India, World Bank, and Rajat Kumar Mishra, additional secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.

New Delhi: The government of India and the World Bank on Friday signed two complementary loans of $500 million each to support and boost the country’s public healthcare system. The World Bank, through this combined financing of $1 billion, will be supporting India’s flagship Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), which is one of the largest pan-India health schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

One of the two loans will prioritise health service delivery in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, apart from national level interventions.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought to the fore the urgent need for pandemic preparedness and health system strengthening around the world and was a stark reminder that pandemic preparedness is a global public good,” said Auguste Tano Kouamé. “The two projects are supporting India’s decision to increase the resilience and preparedness of the country’s health systems against future pandemics. This will be of great benefit for the populations of the states participating in the projects and will generate positive spillovers for other states,” he added.

The World Bank, in a statement said that the $500 million Public Health Systems for Pandemic Preparedness Program (PHSPP) will support the government’s efforts to prepare India’s surveillance system to be ready to detect and report epidemics of potential international concern, ensure rapid response, and prevent emergence of pathogens.

The programme will also, “Enhance India’s capacity to detect pathogens, including zoonotic diseases, to inform India’s bio-security response and commercialization of new technologies to prevent, detect or treat infectious diseases. Strengthen coordination and build institutional capacity of core public health institutions to implement the program and deliver high-quality results.”

The other programme, Enhanced Health Service Delivery Program (EHSDP), which covers the rest of $500 million, will support government’s efforts to strengthen service delivery through a redesigned primary health care model, which includes improved household access to primary healthcare facilities, stronger links between each household and its primary care facility through regular household visits and risk assessment of noncommunicable diseases.

