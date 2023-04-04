Home

World Bank Slashes India’s GDP Growth To 6.3%

The World Bank has in its report said that India's GDP growth is expected to moderate to 6.3 per cent in FY24 due to shrinkage in consumption on back of slower income.

New Delhi: The World Bank has in its report said that India’s GDP growth is expected to moderate to 6.3 per cent from 6.6 per cent in FY24 due to shrinkage in consumption on back of slower income.

“India’s GDP growth is likely to moderate to 6.3 pc in FY24 due to shrinkage in consumption on the back of slower income,” said the report by World Bank.

India recorded a year-on-year growth of 4.4 per cent in October-December quarter, down from 11.2 per cent a year back and 6.3 per cent in the July to September quarter, as per government data.

As per the finance ministry’s Economic Survey, India is poised to see an economic growth of 6.5 per cent in the current fiscal that began 1 April 2023. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected India’s economic growth to slow down to 6.4 per cent in FY24 from 7 per cent in the previous fiscal.

The Indian economy is expected to shrink due to slower consumption growth and challenging external conditions, as per the World Bank report. “Rising borrowing costs and slower income growth will weigh on private consumption growth, and government consumption is projected to grow at a slower pace due to the withdrawal of pandemic-related fiscal support measures,” the report said.

“Rising borrowing costs and slower income growth will weigh on private consumption growth,” the World Bank said.

“Government consumption is projected to grow at a slower pace due to the withdrawal of pandemic-related fiscal support measures,” it added.

In FY 23, the World Bank estimated India’s growth at 6.9 per cent. As per the report, India’s current account deficit is expected to narrow to 2.1 per cent of gross domestic product for the current fiscal year from an estimated 3 per cent in the previous year, on the back of robust service exports and a narrowing merchandise trade deficit.

As per World Bank economist Dhruv Sharma, spillover from recent turmoil in financial markets in the United States and Europe pose a risk to short-term investment flows to emerging markets, including India, reported Mint.

