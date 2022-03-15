World Consumer Rights Day 2022: On March 15, every year, World Consumer Rights Day is observed across all borders. The day is celebrated to make consumers across the globe, aware of consumer rights. They are encouraged to protect themselves and raise their voice against the violations.Also Read - RBI Allows Microfinance Lenders To Fix Interest Rates On Loans

What Is the Theme Of World Consumer Rights Day 2022?

The theme of World Consumer Rights Day is selected by a consumer group with members from 100 countries, Membership of Consumers International. The theme for 2022 is 'Fair Digital Finance'.

Addressing the parliament on Monday in the Budget Session 2022, The Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said that the bank frauds have reduced 'drastically' in the last five years. The value of bank frauds reduced from Rs 61,229 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 11,583 crore in 2020-21, Karad said.

He also added that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been issuing directions to detect fraud since 2016.

Why Is World Consumer Rights Day Celebrated?

The day is celebrated to highlight the importance of consumer rights and encourage them to protect the rights. The consumers are also made aware of how they can protect themselves from the abuses and seek redressal in case of violation of their rights.

In India, Parliament passed the Consumer Protection Act in 1986. A separate body, National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, was set up under the act in 1988 to cater to the complaints of the consumers.

Who Started World Consumer Rights Day First?

The idea of consumer rights, politically, was the brainchild of former US President John F Kennedy. On March 15, 1962, he presented the four basic consumer rights in Congress. These rights were:

Right To Choose Freely Right To Be Heard Right To Have A Say Right To Seek Redressal

These four rights were the cornerstone of the US Consumer Bill of Rights.