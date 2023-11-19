Home

World Cup Final: 11 Special Vande Bharat Trains Started For Much-Awaited India vs Australia Cricket Match In Ahmedabad

India vs Australia: Ahead of the much-awaited World Cup Final in Ahmedabad, the Indian Railways has started 11 special Vande Bharat Trains to Ahmedabad, to cater to the extra rush. Know all about the new trains..

New Delhi: Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world and the craze for this game in India is unmatchable. People are huge fans of the game and religiously follow the matches of the country, in every tournament, especially the World Cup. A once-in-four-years event, the Cricket World Cup is currently going on and is being hosted by India. India has remained unbeatable throughout the tournament and today, the country plays Australia, in the finals, for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy. Ahead of the final match in the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Western Railway (WR) is running additional Vande Bharat Special trains between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad, in view of the extra rush ahead of the much-anticipated Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia set to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium today. A total of 11 trains are running between the two states.

Special Vande Bharat Trains Running Between Mumbai-Ahmedabad

Train No 09035 Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Superfast Special will depart from Mumbai Central on Sunday, November 19, at 5.15 am and will reach Ahmedabad at 10.40 am, the same day. Similarly, Train No. 09036 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Superfast Special will depart from Ahmedabad on Monday, November 20 at 2.00 am and will reach Mumbai Central at 07.25 am, the same day.

This train will halt at Borivali, Surat and Vadodara stations. This train will run with 8 coaches and comprise AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car coaches. Booking is open for the above trains at all PRS counters & the IRCTC website.

Special Train From Delhi To Ahmedabad For World Cup Final

On Saturday, a special cricket World Cup 2023 train departed for Ahmedabad from New Delhi ahead of the historic final. The train departed at 5 pm from New Delhi Railway Station. This train is being run to accommodate the passengers amid a heavy rush of people who are travelling to Ahmedabad to witness the match. In most of the trains, the waiting list has not been cleared and the air fares range from 20,000 to 40,000 so the Indian Railways and Government of India took this initiative.

The prices of seats were fixed at rates lower than those of the surged air fair. The sleeper charges were fixed at Rs 620 per birth, 3AC economy at Rs 1525. The cost of 3AC was fixed at Rs 1665 and 1st AC at Rs 3490. The train reached Ahmedabad on Sunday morning. After the match, the train will start at 2:30 am from Ahmedabad for Delhi.

Special Prayers Being Held For India To Win World Cup

Hawan and special prayers were held at Anand Ashram, situated on the bank of the Holy River Devika in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district ahead of the World Cup final. Mehant Dhan Raj Giri, along with other Mehants, priests, and staff of Anand Ashram, participated in the hawan and special prayers, seeking divine blessings for India’s triumph over Australia and a successful World Cup victory.

Mehant Dhan Raj Giri emphasised the significance of the special hawan and prayers, stating, “We perform regular hawan and yagya, but today holds immense importance as the World Cup final between India and Australia is set for tomorrow. Today, we are offering special prayers for India’s victory. “He further said that the Sant Samaj extended its blessings to all the players of the Indian cricket team and wished them the best of luck for the final match.

(Inputs from ANI)

