New Delhi: World Entrepreneurs’ Day recognizes and celebrates the efforts of individuals who start a business venture. The day is there to create awareness for entrepreneurship and innovation. However, on World Entrepreneurs’ Day 2021, which is on August 21, Saturday, entrepreneurs must ponder on lessons learnt during the ongoing Covid pandemic. The once-in-a-century pandemic was a reality check but taught us to embrace the new normal. A few days back Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released Rs 1,625 crore for women entrepreneurs. There are indications that upcoming one or two years will provide opportunity to everyone to elongate wings and soar.

Varun Mayya, Digital Content Creator and Founder of Scenes by Avalon says, “India has truly woken up to the digital age only after the pandemic. There are a lot of things in the world that we take for granted and do not change them; stating that it always has been the way it is. Education is a great example of this – Covid 19 was a wake-up call. We realized that virtual learning can be the ‘New Normal’ for the education sector.”

“We saw that communities used to be built in person around a stage and that it can now be done online. The world can truly be digital and unlike the developed countries, India has now woken up to the fact that the next 1 to 2 years are going to be a great time for the country as the GenZ who have grown up in this digital world are going to take over and it’ll be time for the older group to pass the baton to them,” Mayya said.

Pranit Shilimkar, Health and Fitness Entrepreneur, Digital Content Creator and Founder of Fitnesstalks says, “The pandemic was exhausting and uncertain for all of us. However, my discipline and patience proved to be a game-changer. I realised that if you want to achieve success rapidly then you really have to focus on a day at a time. You have to commit 100% focus to every small detail everyday and not compromise anything for your longterm vision. Also consistent efforts equals consistent results. What you put in that individual day can transform your journey.”

Viraj Sheth, Co- founder and CEO, Monk Entertainment says, “I believe COVID-19 gave all of us a reality check on how to better manage our health as well as our finances. For me, I started investing after doing thorough research into startups, mutual funds, stocks, etc. I actively started taking care of my health as well – both mental and physical.

“It also taught us how working remotely can benefit the organization in multiple ways and open up the talent pool for the company on a global stage and not just keep it local. We’ve hired talent from across the country now and it’s fantastic to see how much potential there is in cities outside of our metros,” Sheth said.

Sai Krishna VK, Co- founder, Scapic says, “For the first time in human history, this is the year that digital became primary and the physical became secondary. We experience our world first through our laptops, and a walk in nature is a premium secondary part of our day.”

“Similarly, the pandemic has changed the nature of the typical startup. Companies, products and values can be truly built from small towns in India to impact the world, more realistically now than ever before. With the advent of decentralization, immersive technologies and the Metaverse; it’s becoming increasingly clear on how the internet will evolve in the decade ahead,” Sai Krishna VK says.

Madan Gowri, popular YouTuber, Digital Content Creator and Founder of Kokru says, “Change is inevitable but what Covid has done is to fast forward the world of technology by 5 years at least. The entrepreneurs who have the vision for the future can capitalize on this! The pandemic has created a golden opportunity for these young brains to make the best out of the worst situation. And that’s how true innovators are made. Do what your heart loves, especially with work.”