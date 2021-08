New Delhi: World Entrepreneurs’ Day recognizes and celebrates the efforts of individuals who start a business venture. The day is there to create awareness for entrepreneurship and innovation. However, on World Entrepreneurs’ Day 2021, which is on August 21, Saturday, entrepreneurs must ponder on lessons learnt during the ongoing Covid pandemic. The once-in-a-century pandemic was a reality check but taught us to embrace the new normal. A few days back Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released Rs 1,625 crore for women entrepreneurs. There are indications that upcoming one or two years will provide opportunity to everyone to elongate wings and soar.