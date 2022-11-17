World LPG Week: Gas Cylinders To Have QR Codes To Stop Theft, Announces Government

The project is now being worked on by the government and the goal is to finish this project in three months. As the first tranche, 20,000 LPG cylinders embedded with QR code have been released.

New Delhi: The complaints about 1-2 kg gas ‘missing’ from gas cylinders are not new. The government has decided to soon equip LPG cylinders with QR codes to tackle this situation. As per Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, these QR codes have the “potential to resolve several existing issues of pilferage, tracking and tracing and better inventory management of gas cylinders.”

Fueling Traceability!

A remarkable innovation – this QR Code will be pasted on existing cylinders & welded on new ones – when activated it has the potential to resolve several existing issues of pilferage, tracking & tracing & better inventory management of gas cylinders. pic.twitter.com/7y4Ymsk39K — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) November 16, 2022

The QR codes will resemble an Aadhaar card in various ways, according to a report. Hardeep Singh Puri, on the occasion of World LPG Week 2022, stated that all LPG cylinders will soon be equipped with QR codes.

All 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders will come embedded with QR Code over the course of the next three months, while a special sticker will be added on all old LPG cylinders. These QR codes will allow customers to access information about the cylinder – from where it was bottled, who is the distributor, whether safety tests have been done, et cetera.