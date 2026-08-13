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World Trade Centre in Patna: Good news for Bihar as Samrat Choudhary announces Rs 4,000 crore investment plan

Patna: In a major boost to Bihar’s urban infrastructure, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary chaired a high-level review meeting at 'Sankalp' Hall to examine plans for a proposed World Trade Centre in P

Written by: Abhijeet Sen
Published: August 13, 2026, 11:38 PM IST
World Trade Centre in Patna: Good news for Bihar as Samrat Choudhary announces Rs 4,000 crore investment plan
World Trade Centre in Patna- Representational AI image

Patna: In a major boost to Bihar’s urban infrastructure, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary chaired a high-level review meeting at ‘Sankalp’ Hall to examine plans for a proposed World Trade Centre in Patna. The National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) presented proposals to redevelop prime government land parcels across Nehru Path, Gardanibagh, Bhootnath Sector-6, and Boring Canal Road. The projects are expected to attract an investment of Rs 4,000 crore while generating approximately Rs 8,000 crore in revenue.

The National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) presented a proposal for constructing a World Trade Centre in Patna, along with redevelopment plans for several important government land parcels. The locations under consideration include land opposite the Bihar Museum on Nehru Path, Gardanibagh, Bhootnath Sector‑6, and Boring Canal Road.

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Integrated development plans are proposed for suitable land parcels in these cities. Officials were instructed to prepare a comprehensive master plan for available government land in Patna and ensure that public assets are used efficiently.

The proposed development is expected to incorporate modern construction technology, environmental standards, zero‑waste construction models, planned urban infrastructure, and high‑quality and time‑bound execution. The Chief Minister emphasised that major projects should be undertaken on a priority basis to transform Patna into a modern, world‑class city.

The broader objective is to turn underutilised government land and ageing government properties into productive urban assets. Officials have been directed to identify suitable land, prepare detailed development plans and move projects forward quickly, while ensuring quality standards.

If implemented as proposed, the World Trade Center and associated redevelopment projects could represent a major expansion of Patna’s commercial and urban infrastructure, while also generating substantial revenue for the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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