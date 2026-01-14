By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
World’s most powerful passport list released! This country retains its top spot for the third consecutive year; check India, Pakistan’s ranking
The Henley Passport Index is the only one of its kind based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.
Singapore has been ranked as the title of the world’s most powerful passport, whereas India’s passport stood at the 80th position, sharing this stand with Algeria and Niger, as per the recently published 2026 Henley Passport Index. As of now, Indian passport holders currently enjoy visa-free access to 55 countries, highlighting the passport’s increasing strength.
Who holds the top spot in the 2026 passport rankings?
The ranking has seen considerable advancement since 2025 for Indian passport holders and indicates India’s growing diplomatic influence as well as progress in international travel facilities. Last year, India was ranked 85th in the global passport rankings, so the five‑place jump represents a significant improvement. Although attaining the 80th position demonstrates advancement, the country lags significantly behind those at the top. Though holders of Indian passports can access 55 countries without a visa, the remaining countries require a visa before travel.
What is Henley Passport Index?
Check India’s ranking over the years
Below is India’s ranking over the years as per Henley Passport Index.
|Year
|Rank
|2006
|71st
|2007
|73rd
|2008
|75th
|2009
|75th
|2010
|77th
|2011
|78th
|2012
|82nd
|2013
|74th
|2014
|76th
|2015
|88th
|2016
|85th
|2017
|87th
|2018
|81st
|2019
|82nd
|2020
|82nd
|2021
|90th
|2022
|83rd
|2023
|84th
|2024
|80th
|2025
|85th
|2026
|80th
In 2026, for the third consecutive year, Singapore’s passports were ranked first among passports worldwide. Holders of a Singaporean passport can travel visa-free to 192 out of 227 countries and territories. Additionally, Japan and South Korea shared the second position, with their passport holders enjoying visa-free access to 188 countries.
Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland secured the third position, offering visa-free access to 186 destinations. Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Norway shared fourth place, with visa-free entry to 185 countries. Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the UAE occupy the fifth position, with their passports granting access to 184 countries.
|Passport Country
|Rank in 2026
|Visa-Free Access (Countries)
|Singapore
|1st
|192
|Japan
|2nd
|188
|South Korea
|2nd
|188
|Denmark
|3rd
|186
|Luxembourg
|3rd
|186
|Spain
|3rd
|186
|Sweden
|3rd
|186
|Switzerland
|3rd
|186
|Austria
|4th
|185
|Belgium
|4th
|185
|Finland
|4th
|185
|France
|4th
|185
|Germany
|4th
|185
|Greece
|4th
|185
|Ireland
|4th
|185
|Italy
|4th
|185
|Netherlands
|4th
|185
|Norway
|4th
|185
|Hungary
|5th
|184
|Portugal
|5th
|184
|Slovakia
|5th
|184
|Slovenia
|5th
|184
|United Arab Emirates
|5th
|184
|Croatia
|6th
|183
|Czechia
|6th
|183
|Estonia
|6th
|183
|Malta
|6th
|183
|New Zealand
|6th
|183
|Poland
|6th
|183
|Australia
|7th
|182
|Latvia
|7th
|182
|Liechtenstein
|7th
|182
|United Kingdom
|7th
|182
|Canada
|8th
|181
|Iceland
|8th
|181
|Lithuania
|8th
|181
|Malaysia
|9th
|180
|United States
|10th
|179
|Bulgaria
|11th
|178
