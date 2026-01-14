  • Home
  • Business
  • Worlds most powerful passport list released! This country retains its top spot for the third consecutive year; check India, Pakistans ranking

World’s most powerful passport list released! This country retains its top spot for the third consecutive year; check India, Pakistan’s ranking

The Henley Passport Index is the only one of its kind based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.

Published date india.com Published: January 14, 2026 9:51 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
World’s most powerful passport list released! This country retains its top spot for the third consecutive year; check India, Pakistan's ranking
सामान्य प्रक्रिया में पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन पूरा होने के 7 से 14 वर्किंग डेज के अंदर नया पासपोर्ट भेज दिया जाता है.

Singapore has been ranked as the title of the world’s most powerful passport, whereas India’s passport stood at the 80th position, sharing this stand with Algeria and Niger, as per the recently published 2026 Henley Passport Index. As of now, Indian passport holders currently enjoy visa-free access to 55 countries, highlighting the passport’s increasing strength.

Who holds the top spot in the 2026 passport rankings?

The ranking has seen considerable advancement since 2025 for Indian passport holders and indicates India’s growing diplomatic influence as well as progress in international travel facilities. Last year, India was ranked 85th in the global passport rankings, so the five‑place jump represents a significant improvement. Although attaining the 80th position demonstrates advancement, the country lags significantly behind those at the top. Though holders of Indian passports can access 55 countries without a visa, the remaining countries require a visa before travel.

What is Henley Passport Index?

The Henley Passport Index is the only one of its kind based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.

Check India’s ranking over the years

Below is India’s ranking over the years as per Henley Passport Index.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source
Year Rank
2006 71st
2007 73rd
2008 75th
2009 75th
2010 77th
2011 78th
2012 82nd
2013 74th
2014 76th
2015 88th
2016 85th
2017 87th
2018 81st
2019 82nd
2020 82nd
2021 90th
2022 83rd
2023 84th
2024 80th
2025 85th
2026 80th

In 2026, for the third consecutive year, Singapore’s passports were ranked first among passports worldwide. Holders of a Singaporean passport can travel visa-free to 192 out of 227 countries and territories. Additionally, Japan and South Korea shared the second position, with their passport holders enjoying visa-free access to 188 countries.

Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland secured the third position, offering visa-free access to 186 destinations. Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Norway shared fourth place, with visa-free entry to 185 countries. Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the UAE occupy the fifth position, with their passports granting access to 184 countries.

Passport Country Rank in 2026 Visa-Free Access (Countries)
Singapore 1st 192
Japan 2nd 188
South Korea 2nd 188
Denmark 3rd 186
Luxembourg 3rd 186
Spain 3rd 186
Sweden 3rd 186
Switzerland 3rd 186
Austria 4th 185
Belgium 4th 185
Finland 4th 185
France 4th 185
Germany 4th 185
Greece 4th 185
Ireland 4th 185
Italy 4th 185
Netherlands 4th 185
Norway 4th 185
Hungary 5th 184
Portugal 5th 184
Slovakia 5th 184
Slovenia 5th 184
United Arab Emirates 5th 184
Croatia 6th 183
Czechia 6th 183
Estonia 6th 183
Malta 6th 183
New Zealand 6th 183
Poland 6th 183
Australia 7th 182
Latvia 7th 182
Liechtenstein 7th 182
United Kingdom 7th 182
Canada 8th 181
Iceland 8th 181
Lithuania 8th 181
Malaysia 9th 180
United States 10th 179
Bulgaria 11th 178

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.