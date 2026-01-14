World’s most powerful passport list released! This country retains its top spot for the third consecutive year; check India, Pakistan’s ranking

Home

The Henley Passport Index is the only one of its kind based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.

Singapore has been ranked as the title of the world’s most powerful passport, whereas India’s passport stood at the 80th position, sharing this stand with Algeria and Niger, as per the recently published 2026 Henley Passport Index. As of now, Indian passport holders currently enjoy visa-free access to 55 countries, highlighting the passport’s increasing strength.

Who holds the top spot in the 2026 passport rankings?

The ranking has seen considerable advancement since 2025 for Indian passport holders and indicates India’s growing diplomatic influence as well as progress in international travel facilities. Last year, India was ranked 85th in the global passport rankings, so the five‑place jump represents a significant improvement. Although attaining the 80th position demonstrates advancement, the country lags significantly behind those at the top. Though holders of Indian passports can access 55 countries without a visa, the remaining countries require a visa before travel.

What is Henley Passport Index?

Check India’s ranking over the years

Below is India’s ranking over the years as per Henley Passport Index.

Year Rank 2006 71st 2007 73rd 2008 75th 2009 75th 2010 77th 2011 78th 2012 82nd 2013 74th 2014 76th 2015 88th 2016 85th 2017 87th 2018 81st 2019 82nd 2020 82nd 2021 90th 2022 83rd 2023 84th 2024 80th 2025 85th 2026 80th

In 2026, for the third consecutive year, Singapore’s passports were ranked first among passports worldwide. Holders of a Singaporean passport can travel visa-free to 192 out of 227 countries and territories. Additionally, Japan and South Korea shared the second position, with their passport holders enjoying visa-free access to 188 countries.

Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland secured the third position, offering visa-free access to 186 destinations. Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Norway shared fourth place, with visa-free entry to 185 countries. Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the UAE occupy the fifth position, with their passports granting access to 184 countries.

Passport Country Rank in 2026 Visa-Free Access (Countries) Singapore 1st 192 Japan 2nd 188 South Korea 2nd 188 Denmark 3rd 186 Luxembourg 3rd 186 Spain 3rd 186 Sweden 3rd 186 Switzerland 3rd 186 Austria 4th 185 Belgium 4th 185 Finland 4th 185 France 4th 185 Germany 4th 185 Greece 4th 185 Ireland 4th 185 Italy 4th 185 Netherlands 4th 185 Norway 4th 185 Hungary 5th 184 Portugal 5th 184 Slovakia 5th 184 Slovenia 5th 184 United Arab Emirates 5th 184 Croatia 6th 183 Czechia 6th 183 Estonia 6th 183 Malta 6th 183 New Zealand 6th 183 Poland 6th 183 Australia 7th 182 Latvia 7th 182 Liechtenstein 7th 182 United Kingdom 7th 182 Canada 8th 181 Iceland 8th 181 Lithuania 8th 181 Malaysia 9th 180 United States 10th 179 Bulgaria 11th 178

