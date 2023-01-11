Home

Business

World`s Strongest Passports List 2023: Japan Bags Top Position – Check India’s Ranking

World`s Strongest Passports List 2023: Japan Bags Top Position – Check India’s Ranking

The world's most powerful passports list as per the Henley Passport Index for the year 2023 has been released.

In the list of world's most powerful passports 2023, India ranked in the 85th position.

New Delhi: Most Strongest Passports 2023 List – The world’s most powerful passports list as per the Henley Passport Index for the year 2023 has been released by the London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners based on the data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

“The index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, giving users the most extensive and reliable information about their global access and mobility,” it said.

Japan ranked as the world’s most powerful passport while Singapore and South Korea jointly occupied the second spot. Germany and Spain ranked as the third most powerful passports in the world.

List of World’s Most Powerful Passports 2023 – Top 10 List

Japan – 193 Singapore, South Korea – 192 Germany, Spain – 190 Finland, Italy, Luxembourg -189 Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden – 188 France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom -187 Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United States – 186 Australia, Canada, Greece, Malta – 185 Poland, Hungary – 184 Lithuania, Slovakia – 183

Check Here India Ranking ?

In the list of world’s most powerful passports 2023, India ranked in the 85th position. With this, India gives visa-free entry to 59 destinations worldwide. The India was ranked 82nd in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, 84th in 2021, 85th in 2022, and 83rd in 2023.

Visa on Arrival Countries for Indians

Thailand

Jordan

Sri Lanka

Seychelles

Cambodia

Bolivia

Palau