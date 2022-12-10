World’s Most Valuable Firms: India Ranks 5th With 20 Companies Featuring In The List

India's Reliance Industries was ranked at the top with a $ 202 billion valuation.

World's Most Valuable Firms: India Ranks 5th With 20 Companies Featuring In The List

New Delhi: India has moved to the 5th position as twenty Indian companies now feature in the world’s most valuable firms list. According to the 2022 Hurun Global 500 list, the US continues to top the charts. The list, released by the Hurun Research Institute, is a compilation of the 500 most valuable non-state-controlled companies in the world. Companies were ranked according to their market capitalisation (for listed companies) and valuations for non-listed companies.

India’s Reliance Industries was ranked at the top with a $ 202 billion valuation. It features at the 34th position in the overall rankings. It was followed by Tata Consultancy Services ($139 billion) and HDFC Bank ($97 billion).

Adani Group made some big gains as its four companies — Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Enterprises and Adani Total Gas — led by billionaire Gautam Adani, featured in the list. The total valuation of these firms amounted to $173 billion.

Financial services led the way, with seven companies figuring on the list, followed by software and services and energy with three companies each.

Of the 20 Indian companies featured on the list this year, 11 are based in Mumbai, four in Ahmedabad and one each in Noida, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.