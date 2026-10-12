Worries for middle class as Retail inflation rises to 2 year high 5.54% in September as festive season begins

India's retail inflation rose to 5.54% in September, driven by higher food prices, posing financial challenges for middle-class households as the festive season begins.

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New Delhi: In a matter of worry for the middle class, retail inflation rose to 5.54 per cent in September, mainly due to costlier food items. According to government data released on Monday, the Consumer Price Index-based inflation was at 4.83 per cent in August. The inflation figure for September is the highest in the new index series released in January. Notably, inflation in the food basket rose to 7.74 per cent from 5.97 per cent the previous month. Last week, the Reserve Bank hiked the benchmark lending rate (repo) by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent amid the start of festivities. Here are all the details you need you need to know a about the retail inflation data.

Rise in September consumer inflation

The reading was higher than the 4.83 per cent inflation recorded in August. The rise in inflation was more pronounced in rural areas, where consumer inflation stood at 6.08 per cent in September, compared with 4.88 per cent in urban areas.

“Retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index in September, 2026 is 5.54 per cent,” the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said.

“Year-on-year food inflation, based on Consumer Food Price Index, in September, 2026 is 7.74 per cent,” it added.

In August, rural and urban inflation had been recorded at 5.24 per cent and 4.31 per cent, respectively.

Food drivers drive inflation numbers in India

Food prices continued to remain a key driver of inflation during the month. The all-India food inflation rate, based on the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), climbed to 7.74 per cent in September from 5.97 per cent in August. Rural food inflation came in at 8.06 per cent, while urban food inflation stood at 7.18 per cent.

The CPI (General) index for the combined category increased to 109.49 in September from 108.74 in August. Similarly, the combined CFPI index rose to 112.17 from 110.73 during the same period, a report by IANS news agency said.

Story highlights

Festive Season Squeeze: Rising inflation coincides with the festival period, threatening to increase household expenses on sweets, apparel and gifts.

Food Basket Pressure: Essential food items remain the primary catalyst behind the monthly CPI upward movement.

RBI Policy Implications: Sustained inflation prints keep economic pressure on central bankers to balance growth support with price stability.

The NSO said price data were collected from 1,407 urban markets, including online markets, and 1,465 villages across states and Union Territories. The response rate during September was 100 per cent in both rural and urban markets, ensuring comprehensive coverage of price movements.

(With inputs from agencies)