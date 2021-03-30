People in India often look for investment plan which is low-risk yet at the same time provided stable returns. Investment plans provided by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Post

Office and banks are seem to be popular among those who want to take minimum risk in order gain a substantial returns. There are two low-risk saving options for senior citizens – LIC’s

Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) scheme and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) provided by Post Office and banks. Also Read - FCI Recruitment 2021: Last Date to Apply For 89 Posts Tomorrow | Selection Process, Eligibility Criteria And Direct Link Here

LIC Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana – All You Need To Know

The Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) is a low-risk pension and savings scheme operated by LIC.

The tenure of the PMVVY can be extended up to 10 years.

The PMVVY provides you an annual interest rate of 8 per cent per annum.

Depending on your investment, you will get pension ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 per month.

It must be noted that PMVVY won’t fetch you income tax deductions under section Section 80C. However, the PMVVY scheme is exempted under Goods and Services Tax (GST).

LIC’s PMVVY provides immediate pension for senior citizens 60 years and above.

The plan provides for pension payments of stated amount for the policy term of 10 years, with return of purchase price at the end of 10 years.

There are three modes of pension payment modes are available – Monthly or Quarterly or Half-yearly or Yearly.

Pension will be paid at the end of each period as per payment mode chosen starts as early as next month if monthly mode is chosen.

On the death of the pensioner at any time during the term of 10 years, the purchase price will be refunded to the legal heirs or nominees.

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme at Post Office – All You to Know