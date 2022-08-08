New Delhi: Ferns N Petals (FNP), India’s leading new-age gifting brand celebrates the special occasion of Rakhshabandhan with Sneh, India’s first ever Rakhi brand. Inspired by the traditional Indian art form of Kalamkari, the diverse range of Sneh Rakhi commemorates the indelible bond between siblings. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2021: History, Significance, Date and Everything You Need to Know



Inspired by the tales of beautiful bonds that are forged in everyday life that goes beyond families, friends and acquaintances, the wholesome ad captures an unspoken treaty of protection, a silent promise that exists between Adah who is a working woman and her auto bhaiyya who ensures she reaches home safely every night after the office hours. In life we tend to develop close ties with people who were never part of our growing up years, not familiar with our personalities. Yet these people have their own special ways to protect us, lend a helping hand, support us silently. To celebrate such cherished bonds that amplifies goodness of human hearts FNP presents Sneh Rakhi a thread of love which is carefully crafted to depict the intricacies of such relationships that transcend family ties.

The brand also rolled out the new film on the occasion of Rakshabandhan featuring actor Adah Sharma. The campaign has been launched across multiple digital platforms in India and top NRI countries viz USA, Canada & UAE.

