New Delhi: Even as food prices continued rising, the wholesale price-based inflation eased marginally in January at 12.96 per cent. According to media reports, WPI inflation has stayed in double digits for the tenth consecutive month. Inflation in December 2021 was 13.56 per cent, while in January 2021, it was 2.51 per cent.Also Read - Tomato, Onion Prices Find Special Mention In This Year's Economic Survey

Wholesale inflation fell to 12.96% (Provisional) in January 2022 from 14.87% in November 2021 and 13.56% in December 2021 pic.twitter.com/xzklKv6BT7 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

Also Read - Good News For Consumers: Tomato Prices Likely To Go Down From December With Arrival Of Fresh Crop

However, Food inflation expanded to 10.33 per cent in January 2022 from 9.56 per cent in December 2021, according to media reports. Also, the vegetable price rise rate jumped to 38.45 per cent, against 31.56 per cent in the previous month. Also Read - Prices of Tomato, Onion Skyrocket in Major Cities Due to Tight Supply And Non-Seasonal Rains

Potato, Onion Cheaper, Pulses Costlier

According to government data, pulses, cereals and paddy witnessed a month-on-month price rise. On the other hand, inflation in egg, meat and fish stood at 9.85 per cent. Interestingly, potato and onion inflation eased to (-)14.45 and (-)15.98 per cent, respectively.

“The high rate of inflation in January 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, food articles etc as compared the corresponding month of the previous year,” the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

Manufactured Items Inflation Easing

Further, the inflation in manufactured items was noted to be 9.42 per cent in January 2022. This figure stood at 10.62 per cent in December 2021. In the fuel and power basket, the rate of price rise was 32.27 in January, a tad lower than 32.30 per cent in December.

The Reserve Bank last week kept its key repo rate — at which it lends short-term money to banks — unchanged for the 10th time in a row at 4 per cent, to support growth as well as manage the inflationary pressures.