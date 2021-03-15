New Delhi: WPI Index in India – The Central government has announced the Wholesale Price Index (WPI). The rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 4.17 per cent (provisional) for February 2021 (over February 2020) as compared to 2.26 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year, stated the Central Government of India. The Wholesale Price Index or WPI, is the measurement of the changes in the prices of goods sold and traded. The selling and trade have to be in bulk by wholesale businesses to other businesses. While the Consumer Price Index (CPI) tracks the prices of goods and services bought by consumers. If we simplify the WPI, it denotes that the WPI indicates prices at the factory gate before they enter the retail level. Also Read - Wholesale Inflation at 9-Month High of 1.55% in November on Costlier Manufactured Items, Food Prices Ease

The WPI figures the demand and supply dynamics in manufacturing, industry, and construction. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry releases the figures of the WPI. If the WPI numbers go up, these suggest that there is inflation and there is pressure on the country’s economy. The monthly data keeps a tab on the wholesale inflammation in the economy. Also Read - India's August WPI up at 0.16%, Riding on High Food, Fuel Prices