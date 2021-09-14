New Delhi: The wholesale price-based (WPI) inflation in India rose marginally to 11.39 per cent in August, the Central government said today. Ending the two-month easing trend, WPI inflation rose and remained in double-digit for the fifth consecutive month mainly due to higher prices of manufactured goods, even as prices of food articles softened. In July 2021, the WPI inflation stood at 11.16 per cent, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 Launch Event 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Here's What to Expect

