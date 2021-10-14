New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation eased to 10.66 per cent in September, helped by moderating food prices even as crude petroleum witnessed a spike. WPI inflation remained in double-digit for the sixth consecutive month. In August, it was 11.39 per cent. In September 2020, inflation was 1.32 per cent.Also Read - Congress Slams BSF Mandate Enhancement In Punjab; Takes Dig At Centre Over Gujarat Drug Haul Case
WPI Inflation Index India – All You Need To Know
- The high rate of inflation in September 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, non-food articles, food products, crude petroleum & natural gas, chemicals and chemical products etc. as compared the corresponding month of the previous year, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.
- Inflation in food articles eased for the fifth straight month, recording (-) 4.69 per cent in September from (-) 1.29 per cent in August, mainly due to easing vegetable prices. Pulses prices continued to spike at 9.42 per cent.
- Inflation in the fuel and power basket was 24.91 per cent in September, against 26.09 per cent in the previous month.
- The rise in crude petroleum and natural gas prices was 43.92 per cent in September over 40.03 per cent in the previous month.
- In manufactured products, inflation stood at 11.41 per cent during the month.
- The RBI, which mainly takes into account retail inflation in its monetary policy, earlier this month kept interest rates unchanged at record lows.
- Retail inflation in September too slowed to a five-month low of 4.4 per cent on moderating food prices.
(Apart from the Header, India.com did not Edit the Text) Also Read - Aryan Khan's Bail Plea LIVE Updates: SRK's Son Should Not Get Bail, Says NCB Lawyer Also Read - World Record Holder Athlete Agnes Tirop Dead in Apparent Stabbing in Kenya