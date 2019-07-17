New Delhi: Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphone Mi A3 on Wednesday, i.e., July 17 at 3 PM Central European Summer Time (6:30 PM IST) in Spain. Earlier, the smartphone company posted an invite on its Xiaomi Poland Mi Community forums for fans to take part in a contest. The winners of the contest would be invited to attend the launch event.

Here are the expected pricing and specifications of the new smartphone Mi A3:

Mi A3 Price:

Since Mi A3 is likely to be a variant of the Mi CC9e, the speculated price is in line with the Chinese pricing of the smartphone. Notably, the Chinese price of Mi CC9e with the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model starts from CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,000), the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model starts from CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000) and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model starts from CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000).

Mi A3 Specifications:

This smartphone runs on stock Android 9.0 Pie. Reports claim that Mi A3 will feature a 6.0-inch full-HD+ (1080×2240 pixels) AMOLED display, including a waterdrop notch in addition to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. Besides, the smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.79 aperture and an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor.

A report from MSP claimed that Xiaomi is neither using the Snapdragon 710 nor the Snapdragon 712 for the Mi A3 phones. Instead, Mi A3 will have the latest Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 675 in Mi A3 Lite, added the report.

The front selfie camera comes with 32-megapixel. The smartphone consists of 4GB RAM, with an internal storage capacity till 128GB. It is also expected to have two Nano-SIM slots and a microSD card slot for the purpose of storage expansion.

It may contain a 4,030mAh battery with a supportive USB Type-C fast charge and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Mi A3 will be available in three colours namely blue, white, and black.