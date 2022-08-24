Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has increased the toll rates on the Yamuna Expressway between Greater Noida and Agra from Rs 2.60 per kilometre to Rs 18.80 per kilometre. YEIDA, which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government and manages land along the 165-km-long expressway, made the announcement after its 74th board meeting. The toll rates of the Yamuna Expressway were last increased in 2021.Also Read - Aadhaar Security Tips: Protect Your Aadhaar Card By Locking Biometrics Using These Steps
Yamuna Expressway Toll New Rates Here:
- As per the new hikes, the rate of toll for cars, jeeps, vans, and light motor vehicles has been increased from Rs 2.50 per kilometer to Rs 2.65 kilometer.
- For light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles, or mini buses, it has been hiked from Rs 3.90 per kilometer to Rs 4.15 per kilometer.
- Toll rates for buses or trucks increased from Rs 7.90 per kilometer to Rs 8.45 per kilometer.
- Toll for vehicles having three to six axles increased from Rs 12.05 per km to Rs 12.90 per kilometer.
- According to the statement, the charge for large size vehicles and bigger vehicles has been changed from Rs 15.55 per kilometer to Rs 18.80 per kilometer.
- “The concessionaire of the expressway has spent Rs 130.54 crore in works as per suggestions from the road safety audit of IIT Delhi,” the YEIDA said.