Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has increased the toll rates on the Yamuna Expressway between Greater Noida and Agra from Rs 2.60 per kilometre to Rs 18.80 per kilometre. YEIDA, which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government and manages land along the 165-km-long expressway, made the announcement after its 74th board meeting. The toll rates of the Yamuna Expressway were last increased in 2021.Also Read - Aadhaar Security Tips: Protect Your Aadhaar Card By Locking Biometrics Using These Steps

Yamuna Expressway Toll New Rates Here: