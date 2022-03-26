Yatra IPO News: India’s leading travel services provider, Yatra Online Ltd, has filed draft papers with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 750 crore. All the money will be raised from the fresh issue of the shares. According to reports, this may mean a sale of up to 93,28,358 equity shares. Interestingly, Yatra Online Inc, the parent of Yatra Online Ltd, is already listed on the Nasdaq.Also Read - From Being Biggest IPO To Hitting All-Time Low: Tumultuous Journey Of Paytm Shares So Far

According to the company's Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for:

Strategic investments General Corporate Purposes Acquisitions and Inorganic Growth Investment in Customer Acquisition

Yatra Online IPO: How will the money be raised?

According to reports, the issue will comprise the sale of up to 88,96,998 equity shares by THCL Travel Holdings Cyprus Ltd and up to 4,31,360 equity shares by Pandara Trust – Scheme I. Pandara trust will list their sell through its trustee Vistra ITCL (India) Ltd.

Also, the company might consider a further issue of equity shares, including a private placement aggregating up to Rs 145 crore. In such a case, the quantum of the fresh issue will come down.

Yatra Online IPO: Lead Managers of the Issue

SBI Capital Markets Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd and IIFL Securities Ltd are the book running lead managers for the issue.

