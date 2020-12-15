New Delhi: Crisis and pandemic did not dissuade then from achieving their target. They held unto their mission and proved that they can do it no matter what comes on the way. Yes, this is the story of some billionaires in India who have added USD 64 billion to their wealth during the coronavirus year. Also Read - Reliance Jio Accuses Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea of 'Unethical' Practices Amid Ongoing Farmers Protests

As per updates, the mixed wealth of these billionaires was close to the $200 billion mark (at $194.39 billion) on Friday, December 11, after rising a robust 50 per cent up to now this 12 months, knowledge compiled from the Bloomberg Billionaire Index confirmed.

Gautam Adani: The first among the lot was Gautam Adani, who owns belongings throughout renewable power, ports, terminals and logistics, amongst different sectors. A first-generation entrepreneur, Adani has seen his wealth swell by some $21.1 billion up to now in 2020.

Mukesh Ambani: Known as the richest Indian ever, Mukesh Ambani has added $18.1 billion to his fortunes, which stood at $76.7 billion eventually rely. He was price $58.6 billion on the finish of final 12 months. Notably, Ambani runs India’s most-valued firm Reliance Industries, which has pursuits in oil & gasoline, telecom and retail sectors.

Cyrus Poonawalla: At this pandemic time, you can call him the vaccine king of India. Yes, we are talking about Cyrus Poonawalla, whose Serum Institute is main behind producing covid vaccine. Cyrus Poonawalla has seen his fortunes soar by $6.91 billion to $15.6 billion. An unlisted entity, Pune-based Serum Institute is now the world’s largest vaccine producer.

Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji: Two two billionaires among the seven are Shiv Nadar of HCL Applied sciences and Azim Premji of Wipro who have collectively added almost $12 billion to their fortunes. Nadar’s HCL Tech is India’s third largest IT exporter. His fortunes stood at $22 billion, up $6.29 billion year-to-date. Wipro’s Premji noticed his wealth develop by $5.26 billion to $23.6 billion.

Radhakishan Damani: He is a celebrated investor and the proprietor of D-Mart chain of hypermarkets. Yes, we are talking about Radhakishan Damani who has seen his wealth develop by $4.71 billion to $14.4 billion.