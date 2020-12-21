Year Ender 2020: 2020 has been a slightly different year with travel restrictions due to coronavirus that forced people to stay indoors. This, however, did not dampen the spirit of the automobile industry which saw a variety of new launches, facelifts to older models and new updates throughout the year. In the year of pandemic, just like the past few years, the popularity of SUVs only grew stronger. Also Read - WTF Events That We Don't Want to See Happen in 2020

Carmakers entered a stiff competition with several new brands like MG Motors paving its way to the country. Moreover, as tech-guru Elon Musk's Tesla promoted a 'green' trend for electric cars this year, Indian car manufacturers updated the EV (electronic vehicle) segment with several new launches.

Note: The list is not arranged in any particular order

Here’s a compilation of the 10 best SUVs/Electric cars in India this year:

1. MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV is the second product by the brand launched in India. This fast-charging electric SUV runs on a 44.5kWh IP67-rated battery that charges 0 to 80% in less than an hour. The 5-seater SUV offers a maximum range of 340 km on a single charge. The car is priced between Rs 20.88 lakh to 23.58 lakh based on the variant you choose.

2. Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite is one of the most recent launches in the SUV segment in India. A sub-4-metre compact-SUV model, Magnite has already received an overwhelming response in the market with over 15,000 bookings in just 15 days. A first by the Japanese carmaker, Magnite is said to be cheaper to maintain than many of its competitors as its owner will have to spend only 29 paise per kilometre for service.

3. Kia Sonet

Kia Motors’ Sonet is yet another extremely popular subcompact SUV that was launched in 2020. The Kia Sonet, just like its larger sibling Seltos, comes packed with features, equipment and connected tech. However, what is more attractive is the engine and transmission options available, which suits almost every type of customer.

4. Tata Nexon EV

Tata entered the green movement of cars with its first electric vehicle – the Tata Nexon EV – that features Ziptron EV technology. A fully homegrown compact SUV, Nexon offers upto 312 km range on a single charge, while its fast-charging feature fuels up to 80% under 60 minutes. Another cool feature of the car is its regenerative braking system that charges the batteries automatically while braking.

5. Mahindra Thar

The second-generation iteration of Mahindra Thar has rekindled the spirit of the desert-style SUV with a little more zest becoming one of most popular re-launches of 2020. The all-new Mahindra Thar runs on petrol and diesel and is available at an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 11 lakh approximately.

6. New Hyundai Creta

The all-new Hyundai Creta was launched in March 2020 just before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed. The mid-size SUV is currently among the best-selling models and showcases revamped interiors and tech upgrades, along with a completely revamped set of petrol and diesel engine options.

7. Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai has entered the EV market in 2020 with Kona Electric, the popular brand’s first such launch in India. The SUV has a claimed range of 452 kilometres on a single charge, which juices up to 80 per cent under 60 minutes.

8. Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota and Suzuki collaborated to launch their second product – the all new Urban Cruiser – which is essentially a rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza. Another compact SUV, it carries forward the same 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine of its sister model. It is the smallest Toyota SUV in the country.

9. 2020 Tata Harrier

Although the Tata Harrier went on sale last year, the SUV received a transformation in 2020 in terms of its powertrain. With the same 2.0-litre diesel engine, the 2020 Tata Harrier produces a higher power output of 173bhp, marking an increase of 33bhp from before. The Harrier is priced between Rs 13.84 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

10. 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza received a sporty facelift along with a single 1.5-litre petrol engine option, powered by the brand’s mild-hybrid ‘SHVS’ technology. A top-seller in the compact SUV segment, Brezza maintained its 5-lakh sale milestone against its competitors. The 2020 model of Vitara Brezza is priced between Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 11.15 lakh (ex-showroom), slightly cheaper than its previous model.