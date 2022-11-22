‘Year Of Enterprises’: 89,000 Registered MSMEs Set Up In Kerala In FY23

As of October 31, 2022, loan applications worth Rs. 297 Crore and 4919 license applications have been approved. The number of subsidy application processes has crossed 1059, said state government website.

‍Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is all set to embrace its ambitious target of setting up 1,000,00 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the current fiscal with 89,000 registered units under the special scheme of the state government, launched earlier this year, reported FE. According to an official quoted in the report, investments worth over ₹5,500 crore have already been committed by these enterprises. As a result of this, almost 2,00,000 jobs are expected to be produced in the state.

The state of Kerala is observing 2022-23 as the ‘Year of Enterprises’. The key objectives of the scheme are:

To commence at least 1 lakh enterprises in Kerala in 2022-23

To create a robust ecosystem for Enterprises Development with the convergence and support of all line departments, agencies, PSUs and Banks

To create an Enterprises-friendly ecosystem to boost job creation in the State

To create at least 3 lakh jobs in Kerala in 2022 – 23

To enhance capacity of State level agencies in accelerating enterprises growth in the State

While launching the scheme, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had told the aim was to create 300,000 to 500,000 jobs in the MSME sector. As of October 31, 2022, loan applications worth Rs. 297 Crore and 4919 license applications have been approved. The number of subsidy application processes has crossed 1059, said state government website.