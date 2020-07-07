Mumbai: Yes Bank on Tuesday said that its Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Directors has approved raising funds by way of a further public offering. The committee took the decision at its two-hour long meeting on Tuesday. Also Read - Yes Bank Mulls Raising USD 1bn From Share Sale to Public

“The Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank (‘CRC”‘), at its meeting held earlier today i.e., July 7, 2020, has approved raising funds by way of a further public offering,” the bank said in a regulatory filing. Also Read - YES Bank, Reliance General Insurance Launch COVID-19 Health Policy

It further said that post closure of the requisite formalities with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai, the details in respect of the offer will be disseminated in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. Also Read - Yes Bank Gets New Board, Decides to Raise Additional Rs 5,000 Crore

The bank’s CRC will again meet on or after July 10 to consider and approve, amongst other things, the price band and discount, if any, as permitted under the provisions of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.