New Delhi: Taking major action against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached a flat worth a whopping Rs 127 crore in London in connection with a money laundering case against him and others. Also Read - RS Passes Banking Amendment Bill 2020, Co-op Banks to Function Under RBI's Supervision Now | Key Points

An ED official said that the agency has attached one residential flat belonging to Rana Kapoor with address Apartment 1, 77 South Audley Street, London in UK. Also Read - ICICI Bank-Videocon Case: Deepak Kochhar Sent to ED Custody Till September 19 Over Money Laundering Charges

“The market value of the flat is 13.5 million pound (about Rs 127 crore). The property was purchased by Rana Kapoor in 2017 for 9.9 million pound (Rs 93 crore) in the name of DOIT Creations Jersey Limited and he is the beneficial owner,” the ED said in a statement. Also Read - ICICI-Videocon Case: Chanda Kochhar’s Husband Deepak Kochhar Arrested by ED Over Money Laundering Allegations

As per the financial probe officials, the agency got the tip-off from a reliable source that Rana Kapoor was trying hard to alienate this property in London and that he has hired a reputed property consultant for the same.

“Enquiries from open sources revealed that this property has been listed for sale on several websites,” the ED said.

As per procedure, the agency will now approach their counterparts in the United Kingdom to execute the attachment order and will issue a proclamation that the asset cannot be sold or purchased as it has been seized under the criminal sections of the PMLA.

The ED has earlier attached assets in the US, Dubai and Australia in a similar fashion as part of other investigations under the PMLA.

The ED had registered a case of money laundering on March 7 this year based on the CBI FIR registered the same day against 12 people, including Kapoor, his wife and daughters, the Wadhawan brothers and five firms.

The Wadhawans were arrested by the CBI from Mahabaleshwar hill station in Maharashtra on April 26 and later in May the ED also arrested them.

The ED on July 9 attached Rs 2,203 crore assets, comprising 344 bank accounts, investments and high-end vehicles in India, New York and Australia, of Kapoor and his family, the Wadhawans and others under the PMLA in the Rs 3,700 crore fraud case.

With the issuance of the current attachment order, ED has successfully attached whole “proceeds of crime” of Rs 600 crore being enjoyed by Rana Kapoor.

Rest of the attachment of Rs 1,411 crore is of properties relating to Wadhawan brothers.

In addition to the above attachments, the ED has also attached another property of Rana Kapoor valued at Rs 307 crore in another PMLA case. Therefore, total attachment of Rana Kapoor is Rs 907 crore.

The ED has filed chargesheet against Rana Kapoor, Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan and their associates as accused.

(With inputs from agencies)