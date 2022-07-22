Yes Bank Fixed Deposit: Private bank Yes Bank has increased the penalty charges for premature withdrawal of fixed deposits. The new penalty charges will come into effect from August 8, according to the lender’s website. The lender raised penalty rates for premature withdrawal of fixed deposits booked for a period of less than or equal to 181 days by 25 basis point from 0.25 per cent to 0.50 per cent. Meanwhile, the penalty charges for premature discontinuation or withdrawal of fixed deposits booked for a period of 182 days and above have been hiked by 25 basis points, from 0.50 per cent to 0.75 per cent. Senior citizens customers will not be subject to this premature penalty.Also Read - Fixed Deposits With Punjab National Bank Getting More Interest | Check New Interest Rates Here

"Premature withdrawal penalty shall be applicable on all deposits booked / renewed for amount less than INR 5 Crore as per the below table," according to Yes Bank's website.

Key Points on Yes Bank Premature FD Withdrawal