YES Bank Hikes Interest Rate on Fixed Deposits By Up To 50 Basis Points. Check New Rates Here

YES Bank said it has hiked interest rates on FD maturing between 272 days and 1 year to 6.25 per cent, against 6 per cent earlier.

Yes Bank: The latest FD interest hike has come into effect from February 21, 2023.

YES Bank FD Interest Rate Hike: YES Bank on Tuesday said it has hiked its FD interest rates on select tenures by 25-50 basis points (bps) on deposits less than Rs 2 crore. The latest FD interest hike has come into effect from February 21, 2023. As per the private sector bank’s website, the latest FD interest rates are in the range of 3.25 per cent to 7.5 per cent for the general public, and 3.75 per cent to 8.00 per cent, depending upon the FD tenure.

On deposits maturing between 181 days and 271 days, the bank said it has increased FD interest rate by 50 basis points to 6 per cent from 5.75 per cent. The bank has also raised interest rates on FD maturing between 272 days and 1 year to 6.25 per cent, against 6 per cent earlier.

Check latest interest rates on fixed deposits:

7 days to 14 Days: 3.25 per cent for general citizens and 3.75 per cent for senior citizens

15 days to 45 Days: 3.70 per cent for general citizens and 4.20 per cent for senior citizens

46 days to 90 Days: 4.10 per cent for general citizens and 4.60 per cent for senior citizens

91 days to 180 days: 4.75 per cent for general citizens and 5.25 per cent for senior citizens

181 days to 271 days: 6.00 per cent for general citizens and 6.50 per cent for senior citizens

272 days to less than 1 years: 6.25 per cent for general citizens and 6.75 per cent for senior citizens

1 year to 15 months: 7.25 per cent for general citizens and 7.75 per cent for senior citizens

15 months to less than 35 months: 7.50 per cent for general citizens and 7.71 per cent for senior citizens

35 months 1 day to less than 36 months: 7.50 per cent for general citizens and 8.00 per cent for senior citizens

36 months to 120 months: 7.00 per cent for general citizens and 7.75 per cent for senior citizens

It should be noted that several banks have been hiking interest rates on FDs since early 2022 as the RBI increased the repo rate in order to control inflation in the country. Banks such as SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI have increased interest rates on both deposits and loans multiple times in the recent past.

