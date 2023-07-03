Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Yes Bank Hikes FD Interest Rates by 10 bps On Select Tenures: Check Revised Rates Here
Yes Bank said it will offer an interest rate of 7.50% on FDs with maturity between 1 Year to 18 Months and a rate of 7.75% on those maturing in 18 months to 36 months.
Yes Bank FD Interest Rate Hike Latest Update: Yes Bank on Monday said it has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits by 10 bps with maturities between 181 and 271 days, and 272 and 1 year. In a statement, the bank sad that the new FDs will now earn interest at a rate of 6.1%, while deposits with maturities between 272 and 1 year will earn interest at a rate of 6.35%.
The bank further added that will give an interest rate of 7.50% on FDs with maturity between 1 Year to 18 Months and a rate of 7.75% on those maturing in 18 months to 36 months. On term deposits maturing in 36 and 120 months, the bank will offer an interest rate of 7%.
Yes Bank FD Interest Rates: Check Revised Rates
- 7 days to 14 days: 3.25%
- 15 days to 45 days: 3.70%
- 46 days to 90 days: 4.10%
- 91 days to 120 days: 4.75%
- 121 days to 180 days: 5.00%
- 181 days to 271 days: 6.10%
- 272 days to < 1 year: 6.35%
- 1 Year to < 18 Months: 7.50%
- 18 Month < 36 Months: 7.75%
- 36 months to < 60 months: 7.25%
- 60 months to <= 120 months: 7.00%
Yes Bank FD Interest Rate Hike: New Rates For Senior Citizens
As per the updates from the Yes Bank, senior citizens will get an additional interest rate of 0.50% over and above the regular rates. Right now, the Yes Bank is offering interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.75% to 8.25% for senior citizens.
