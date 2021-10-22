New Delhi: Yes Bank today reported a net profit of Rs 225 crore in the second quarter of the ongoing financial year 2021-22, according to a BSE company filing. During the corresponding period in the previous financial year, the profit amount stood at RS 129 crore. However, in the first quarter of the current fiscal, Yes Bank’s profit was calculated at Rs 207 crore, YES Bank stated in its company filing.Also Read - Tim Paine's Olive Branch to England Pacer James Anderson After Controversial Remark

Yes Bank Share Price, Q2 Results

Yes Bank’s Net Interest Income has come down to Rs 1,512 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,973 crore recorded at same quarter during the FY 2020-21.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank share price was at Rs 13.73, down by 0.59 points or 4.12 per cent. Yes Bank shares were trading at Rs 13.75, down by 0.55 points or 3.85 per cent, according to data on BSE India and NSE India websites.

At NSE, Yes Bank shares opened at Rs 14.55 on Friday morning. At BSE Sensex, Yes Bank share price opened at Rs 14.62.

Notably, former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar told PTI that Yes Bank has shown "remarkable progress" given the situation in which Yes Bank was. "The situation in which YES Bank was, you have to give three years time at least for it to stabilise… it has shown remarkable progress as the condition was very bad when SBI salvaged it," he told PTI.