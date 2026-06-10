Yogi Adityanath creates investment history as Uttar Pradesh adds record 2.3 million investors in a year, becomes India’s first state to…

By the financial year 2025–26, that number had risen to 15 million (1.5 crore). In other words, the state's investor base has grown by more than 12 times over the past decade.

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (AI Image)

New Delhi: In what can be termed an incredible achievement, Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has added 2.26 million (22.6 lakh) new retail investors, the highest among all Indian states. This has taken the state’s total investor base to 15 million (1.5 crore). Experts are of the opinion that the growing number of investors indicates a steadily increasing interest among people in the state toward the stock market and financial investments.

These figures were revealed in a report released by the Economic Policy and Research (EPR) Department of the National Stock Exchange of India. According to the report, Uttar Pradesh has outperformed all other states in terms of adding new investors during the period under review. Although the pace of new investor additions slowed somewhat compared to the previous financial year, the overall investor base continued to expand steadily.

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Here are some of the key details:

Uttar Pradesh has added 2.26 million (22.6 lakh) new retail investors

This has taken the state’s total investor base to 15 million (1.5 crore).

These figures were revealed in a report released by the Economic Policy and Research (EPR) Department of the National Stock Exchange of India.

Uttar Pradesh’s share of the country’s total registered investors has now risen to 11.7 percent.

According to the report, Uttar Pradesh has climbed to the second position nationwide in terms of total number of investors.

Only Maharashtra ranks ahead of Uttar Pradesh, while the state has surpassed several traditionally strong investment destinations, including Gujarat.

Experts also believe that the growing reach of digital investment platforms, financial awareness campaigns, and the expansion of investment services to smaller cities have played a significant role in driving this achievement.

Investor Base Grows More Than 12-Fold in a Decade

It is important to note that in the financial year 2014–15, Uttar Pradesh had approximately 1.25 million (12.5 lakh) registered investors, accounting for 6.9 percent of the national investor base. By the financial year 2025–26, that number had risen to 15 million (1.5 crore). In other words, the state’s investor base has grown by more than 12 times over the past decade.

This transformation is not limited to major cities alone. It also reflects the growing awareness and adoption of financial investments in smaller cities and towns across the state.

Uttar Pradesh Records Strong Growth in Cash Market Activity