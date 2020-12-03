The State Bank of India on Thursday said that their YONO mobile app has been impacted due to system outage and the bank is working towards restoration of services. Earlier today, several State Bank of India (SBI) customers faced problems in carrying out transactions on banks’ Yono app (You Only Need One). Many SBI customers took to Twitter to notify the bank that they were unable to do transactions. Also Read - SC Rejects Chanda Kochhar’s Appeal Against HC Order Dismissing Her Plea Over Termination

@TheOfficialSBI How is it that your Yono app is down every alternate day. Had to make an urgent payment and trying since yesterday night. Unable to login – as always. Currently receiving error M005. Every Customer is important and not only Adani. — Shikhar Ankit Sharma (@shikhar_ankit) December 1, 2020

@TheOfficialSBI Hi Team, is the YONO SBI app going through a downtime? It's not opening beyond the homepage since morning, and I'm not able to log in. — Anudrutta (@Aunu_Gem_in_I) December 1, 2020

@TheOfficialSBI yono app is the very worst banking app I've encountered so far. Why don't you guys look into some development issues and resolve — Sasi Ram (@SasidharRam) December 1, 2020

