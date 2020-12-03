The State Bank of India on Thursday said that their YONO mobile app has been impacted due to system outage and the bank is working towards restoration of services. Earlier today, several State Bank of India (SBI) customers faced problems in carrying out transactions on banks’ Yono app (You Only Need One). Many SBI customers took to Twitter to notify the bank that they were unable to do transactions. Also Read - SC Rejects Chanda Kochhar’s Appeal Against HC Order Dismissing Her Plea Over Termination
One Twitter user wrote, ” Yono app is very worst banking app I’ve encountered so far. Why don’t you guys look into some development issues and resolve”.