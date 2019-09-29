New Delhi: After a gap of two months, MG Motor India has reopened bookings for the Hector. One can book the SUV through MG’s official website or through the Manufacturer’s 120 touchpoints for an amount of Rs 50,000. The prices have been hiked by Rs 40,000.

Owing to its production constraints, MG stopped bookings of the Hector in July. According to reports, its first SUV for India garnered over 28,000 confirmed bookings and another 15,000 were on the waitlist. Another price revision is on the pipeline for April 2020.

In a press release, MG India has said, “During the latest booking period, any new Hector booking will reflect a marginal price increase of approximately 2.5% (depending on the variant). However, the price at the time of delivery will prevail. As a special, first-of-its-kind gesture, customers who had booked MG Hector in the first phase will be protected from the price increase.”

Interestingly, MG Hector price hike comes at a time when rivals are selling cars at huge discounts. Tata Harrier is being sold at discount benefit of Rs 80,000, Jeep Compass discount is at up to Rs 1.5 lakh, Mahindra XUV500 benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh, Hyundai Creta benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The Hector is available both in petrol, diesel and hybrid options.