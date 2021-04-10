New Delhi: Post Office Policy – Investing money and getting optimum benefits from it are big concerns for common people. However, Post Office is offering five policies under its Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI) scheme to help common people save money as well as get sum assured. These five post office schemes are Gram Suraksha, Gram Santosh, Gram Suvidha, Gram Sumangal, and Gram Priya. Also Read - Jason Roy Unavailable For SRH’s Opening IPL 2021 Clash Against KKR, Will Remain in a 7-Day Quarantine

1. Gram Suraksha

Gram Suraksha or Whole Life Assurance Policy is a scheme where the assured amount with accrued bonus is paid to the policy holder either on attaining the age of 80 years, or to the nominee on death of the insured, whichever occurs earlier. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score And Today's Match Updates: Delhi Capitals Face Tough Test Against MS Dhoni-Led CSK

The minimum age for buying the policy is 19 years and the maximum age could be 55 years. Also Read - Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Inaugurates Rowing Centre in Srinagar

Under the Gram Suraksha, minimum sum Assured is Rs 10,000 and the maximum amount is Rs 10 lakh.

Policy holders can avail loan facility after 4 years of buying the policy.

Policy holders have the option of surrendering the policy after 3 years.

Gram Suraksha policy has the last declared Bonus of Rs 65 per Rs 1000 sum assured per year.

2. Gram Santosh

Gram Santosh is endowment assurance policy. Under this scheme the proponent is given an assurance to the extent of the sum assured and accrued bonus till he or she attains the pre-determined age of maturity i.e 35,40,45,50,55,58 and 60 years of age.

In case of death of policy holder, nominee is paid full amount of sum assured with accrued bonus.

The minimum and maximum age to buy the policy is 19 and 55 years respectively.

Under the policy, the minimum sum assured is Rs 10,000 and the maximum is Rs 10 lakh.

Policy holders can avail the loan facility after 3 years.

Policy holders have the option to surrender after 3 years.

Under this policy, the last declared bonus is Rs 50 per Rs 1000 sum assured per year.

3. Gram Suvidha

Gram Suvidha is whole life assurance policy with the added feature of an option to convert to Endowment Assurance Policy at the end of five years of taking policy.

Policy holders are given assurance to the extent of sum assured with accrued bonus till attainment of maturity age.

In case of death, nominee is paid full amount of sum assured with accrued bonus.

Minimum and Maximum age to buy the policy are 19 and 45 years respectively.

Under the policy the minimum sum assured is Rs 10,000 and maximum is Rs 10 lakh.

Policy holders can avail the loan facility after 4 years.

Policy holders can surrender the policy after 3 years.

Under the policy, the last declared Bonus is Rs 65 per Rs 1000 per year.

4. Gram Sumangal

Gram Sumangal or Anticipated Endowment Assurance is a Money Back Policy with maximum sum assured of Rs 10 lakh best suited to those who need periodical returns. Survival benefits are paid to the policy holder periodically. Such payments will not be taken into consideration in the event of unexpected death of the policy holders. In such cases, full sum assured with accrued bonus is payable to the nominee.

Gram Sumangal has a policy term of 15 years and 20 years.

Minimum age to buy the policy is 19 years. While the maximum age at entry 40 years for 20 years’ term policy and 45 years for 15 years’ term policy.

Survival benefits paid periodically as under: –

15 years Policy- 20 per cent each on completion of 6 years, 9 years and 12 years and 40 per cent with accrued bonus on maturity.

20 years Policy- 20 per cent each on completion of 8 years, 12 years and 16 years and 40 per cent with accrued bonus on maturity.

Under the policy, the last declared Bonus is Rs 47 per Rs 1000 sum assured per year.

5. Gram Priya

Gram Priya is a short term money back scheme.

Policy holders are given life cover to the extent of Sum Assured for 10 years.

Survival benefits are paid after 4 years- 20 per cent after 7 years- 20 per cent, and after 10 years – 60 per cent with accrued bonus.

The minimum and maximum age at entry are 20 and 45 years respectively.

Under the policy, the minimum sum assured is Rs 10,000 and maximum amount is Rs 10 lakh.

No interest is charged upto one year as arrears of premia in case of natural calamities like flood, drought, earthquake, cyclone etc.

Under the policy, the last declared bonus is Rs 47 per Rs 1000 sum assured per year.