New Delhi: PAN Card is one of the important documents to have with oneself in India for making any sort of financial transaction. If you don't have a pan card, worry not. You can get an e-PAN card issued within minutes for free using this method. Here's how:

Follow these steps to get a PAN Card for free:

Step 1: Visit this website https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will spot ‘Instant PAN through Aadhaar’ option. Click on it.

Step 3: A new page will open. Now, click on the option that says ‘Get New PAN Card’.

Step 4: This will lead to a new page. You will be asked to enter your Aadhaar Card number. Click on ‘I confirm’.

Step 5: You will get an OTP on your registered number. Use it for verification.

You can also get your PAN Card made through NSDL and UTITSL. But, you will need to pay some fee to avail their services. The above method is easier and free of cost. It takes around 10 minutes to issue an e-PAN card through Aadhaar card under the instant PAN facility. A report by DNA said that 7 lakh PAN cards have been issued via this facility.