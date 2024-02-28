Home

Business

‘You Had The Courage…’ SC Issues Contempt Notice To Patanjali Ayurved For Misleading Ads

‘You Had The Courage…’ SC Issues Contempt Notice To Patanjali Ayurved For Misleading Ads

The apex court also banned Patanjali from promoting products claimed to cure diseases such as heart ailments and asthma & prohibited them from making any public statements against any medical system in any form of media

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a contempt notice to Ramdev Baba-owned Patanjali Ayurved and its managing director Acharya Balakrishna for allegedly issuing misleading advertisements & flouting an earlier undertaking given by them to the court.

Trending Now

The apex court also banned Patanjali from promoting products claimed to cure diseases such as heart ailments and asthma & prohibited them from making any public statements against any medical system in any form of media, reported Mint.

You may like to read

A writ petition was filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), was heard by the bench, comprising Justice Hima Kholi and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah. Earlier, the same bench had contemplated a blanket ban on all product advertisements. However, after considering Patanjali’s potential impact on business interests, the court restricted the curbs on the advertisement of products related to diseases and ailments under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954 for now.

Court Hearing On Patanjali

“You had the courage and guts to come up with this advertisement after the order of this Court! And then you come up with this advertisement. Permanent relief, what do you mean by permanent relief? Is it a cure?” the court said.

The court also sought a detailed affidavit from the Union for the steps taken to remove these advertisements.

Evidence Against Patanjali

Patanjali’s advertisement in The Hindu newspaper and a press conference where the company claimed that they have cured sugar and asthma with the help of yoga, evidence were presented by IMA in court. The court found it as a violation of their previous court order, wherein they had prohibited Patanjali from issuing misleading advertisements and making misleading claims.

Court’s Earlier Warnings Against Patanjali

Earlier also In its November ruling, the Court had warned Patanjali Ayurved against publishing such misleading claims and advertisements against modern systems of medicine and warned of imposing ₹1 crore in case such promotions continued.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.