Indian Railway Rule: You must have faced trouble due to train delays at some point of time in your life. How can you reduce your problem if the train gets late some time in the future because as a passenger you also have some rights? Today we are telling you about such a right. Let us know which services the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) gives you free of cost if the train is late.

IRCTC gives free food when the train is late

If your train is running behind schedule, IRCTC offers you food and one soft drink. This food is given to you absolutely free of cost by IRCTC. In such a situation, you do not need to hesitate in exercising your right to free food and soft drink. Avail the right provided to you by the IRCTC. According to the rules of Indian Railways, the passengers are given breakfast and light meals under the catering policy of IRCTC when the train is late.

When is this facility available?

According to the rules of IRCTC, free miles are provided to the passengers. But it is not that if the train is late by 30 minutes then you will get the meal facility. Under the catering policy, if the train is late by two hours or more, then this facility is given to the passengers of express trains that include Shatabdi, Rajdhani, and Duronto.

These facilities are provided by IRCTC

According to their policy, tea or coffee and two biscuits are given in the breakfast, tea or coffee in the evening snack and four bread slices (brown/white), one butter chipotle is given. Rice, lentils, and pickle packets are given to passengers by IRCTC for lunch or dinner, or 7 pooris, mix veg/aloo bhaji, a packet of pickle, and one packet each of salt and pepper is given.