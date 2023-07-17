Home

Business

Meet 21-Year-Old Arjun Deshpande, Who Built Rs 500 Crore Tata-Backed Company

Meet 21-Year-Old Arjun Deshpande, Who Built Rs 500 Crore Tata-Backed Company

Arjun is the founder and CEO of Mumbai-based startup Generic Aadhaar, an end-to-end online platform for generic medicine that aims to make high-quality medication affordable for every citizen of the country.

Arjun is the founder and CEO of Mumbai-based startup Generic Aadhaar. Photo: Arjun's Instagram

The Success Story Of A 21-Year-Old: “People begin to become successful the minute they decide to be.” This quote from successful American businessman Harvey MacKay perfectly defines young Indian entrepreneur Arjun Deshpande, also known as the ‘Robinhood of Indian Pharma.’

Trending Now

Arjun is the founder and CEO of Mumbai-based startup Generic Aadhaar, an end-to-end online platform for generic medicine that aims to make high-quality medication affordable for every citizen of the country.

You may like to read

The Journey

Arjun’s entrepreneurial journey began during his college years when he observed the lack of access to affordable medicine for people. At the age of 16, in 2018, he founded a company that offers cheap and affordable generic medicines as an alternative to branded medications typically found in pharmacies.

Now, at the age of 21, Arjun is the CEO of Generic Aadhaar, which provides generic medicines online and operates a chain of franchises offering discounts of 80%-90%.

The Tata Backed Company

Arjun’s dedication and hard work paid off, propelling his company to gain popularity and disrupt the traditional pharmaceutical industry in India. Generic Aadhaar is now valued at a whopping Rs 500 crore (approx.) and has garnered support from prominent industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata.

Tata was impressed by Arjun’s vision after hearing his speech at a TED talk, leading him to invest in the venture and back Generic Aadhaar.

The Achievements

Arjun’s achievements have been widely recognised among young entrepreneurs in India, with him being named in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia and Fortune India 40 Under 40 lists.

In April this year, Arjun Deshpande received praise from President Droupadi Murmu for his efforts in making generic medicines affordable for the country’s population, referring to him as the “wonder kid of pharma.” She also acknowledged the company’s contribution to economic growth.

The Expansion Of An Idea

With a tremendous impact in the Indian market, Generic Aadhaar is now mulling in expanding its operations to countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, UAE, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar.

Furthermore, Arjun plans to open Generic Aadhaar stores in Oman, Dubai, Colombia, and Vietnam, further expanding the reach of his innovative idea.

The success of the Mumbai-based company lies in its ability to eliminate intermediaries such as marketers, stockists, and distributors, significantly reducing costs.

An Inspiration

Arjun’s story has served as inspiration for numerous young individuals in India, motivating them to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations and strive to create a positive change in society.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES